Della Mae Jarrett, age 96, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

She was born June 14, 1924 in Atlanta, IN to Roy and Ethel (Ehman) Small.

On Feb. 7, 1942, she married William Robert “Bill” Jarrett of Sharpsville, IN who passed away Aug. 19, 2013.

She attended all 12 grades of school at Atlanta, IN, graduating with the class of 1942.

Della Mae was a member of the Sharpsville United Methodist Church, past President of Local Ladies Home Demonstration Club, past President of Tipton County Home Demonstration Clubs, past Matron of Sharpsville Order of Eastern Star, past President of District 10 OES and past Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls.

She enjoyed working in the offices of John G. Trimble for 24 years.

Bill and Della Mae lived on a farm near Sharpsville until July 1, 2010 when they moved to a Garden home at North Woods Commons in Kokomo. They spent 25 winters in Sebring and Avon Park, FL. They also enjoyed many memorable trips abroad, where they always met new friends.

Della Mae loved working in her yard and flowers. She became a good seamstress as she worked and learned with her daughters in 4-H. Baking sour dough bread became a great hobby, but being with her family was her greatest joy.

Bill and Della Mae had two wonderful daughters, Connie Jo and Judy Gail. They and their spouses, Dr P.O. Burgan and Dr. A.E. Stouder were all a great source of pride and very dear to them.

Six grandchildren brought them great joy, Blake (Rachel) Burgan of Westfield, Blaine (Neelu) Burgan of Indianapolis, Betsy (Bill) Wenz of Nappanee, Kevin (Amy) Stouder of Tipton, Keith (April) Stouder of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Stacy (Greg) Campbell of Woodbridge, VA.

Their 15 great-grandchildren added to their many blessings, Sara, Emma, Ben and Molly Burgan, Max and Charlie Burgan, Abby Campbell, Katie, Ellie and Sophie Wenz, Liam and Emerson Stouder, Jacy Rush, Ben Vandeventer and Emma Kelly, all of whom survive.

Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Sue (Joe) Huggler of Sharpsville and Betty Lou (Jack) Wood of Sebring, FL; sister-in-law, Virginia Small of Edwardsville, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Joe Small of Edwardsville, IL and Russell (Lattie) Small; one sister, Hazel Johnson and parents Roy and Ethel Small preceded her in death.

A big thank you to Bernie Higgins, a longtime friend and helper, Mary Alice Schrock, the staff at North Woods Commons and to all who helped in any way to make life easier for Bill and Della Mae.

Funeral services celebrating Della’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian Street, Sharpsville, with Pastor Mandy Willoughby and Pastor William Salsbery officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharpsville United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.