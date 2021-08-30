Della Ann Smith, 89, of Burlington, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born November 13, 1931, in Russiaville, to Melvin and Emma Frances (Hodson) Burns. On February 1, 1952, she married Harold G. Smith, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2010.
Della was a 1950 graduate of Western High School. When her children were young, she enjoyed helping them practice softball and baseball, and later in life, she enjoyed doing word searches and was famous for her oatmeal raisin and butterscotch cookies. She was a member of Judson Road Christian Church.
Survivors include her children, Jane Ann (Marlin) Stevens, Don (Christina) Smith, Carolyn Weaver and Larry (Dawn) Smith; grandchildren, Marlin “Andy” Stevens, Chad L. Stevens, Jeffrey G. Smith, Kristan N. Smith, Mindi (Steve) Miller, Dean Weaver, Amanda (Matt) Bakehorn, Jenna Smith and Aubrey Smith; great-grandchildren, Travis Stevens, Melynda (Hunter) O’Conner, Cerenity Smith, Faith Ann Smith, Elizabeth, Levi, and Benjamin Bakehorn; and great-great-grandson, William James O’Conner.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Smith; and eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, with Pastor Jason Double officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Della’s memory to the Dementia Society of America. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.