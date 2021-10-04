Dell W. Sefton, age 72, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Dell was born June 29, 1949 in Frankfort, Germany to the late Ferdinand Wesley Sefton and Elisa Francisca Sefton.
Dell graduated from Haworth Highschool. He worked for Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was an active member of Temple Baptist Church for several years. He served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. Dell loved to fish and play pool.
Surviving him are sons; Dell Sefton Jr. and Charlie Bolen; grandchildren, Constance McKay, Shaun Sefton (Jessica), and Isabella Sefton; siblings, Anna Sefton and Wesley Sefton (Kathy); nephew, Matthew Wesley Sefton (Amber); and extended family and friends.
Preceding in death is his parents; a granddaughter, Alexis Sefton and a nephew, Anthony Wayne Sefton.
Services for Dell will be held at Temple Baptist Church; 1700 South Goyer Road in Kokomo on Monday October 4, 2021 at 11am. with Pastors Mike Holloway and Jim Willoughby officiating. There will be a one hour gathering for friends and family from 10am to 11am.
Burial will follow at Albright cemetery with full Military Honors presented by the United States Army and the Greentown American Legion Post 317.
If you wish to leave a contribution in Dell's memory, please do so towards Temple Baptist Missions Program.
