Delbert Gene Kistler, 98, Kokomo, passed away 10:15 am Thursday June 24, 2021, at his home. He was born March 3, 1923, in Royal Center, IN, the son of the late Elvin and Florence (Smith) Kistler. On May 4, 1944, he married his college sweetheart, Bonnie Jean Hockersmith, and she preceded him in death on March 8, 2008.
Delbert was a 1941 graduate of Grass Creek High School. He graduated from University of Indianapolis in 1947. He earned his Master’s in Education in 1990 at Butler University. Delbert served in the United States Army as a pilot and flight instructor from December 1942 to October 1945, achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He worked as a high school math teacher and coach at Northwestern High School and Eastern High school and retired in 1980. He was a former member of Faith Church of Christ in Burlington and Morning Star Church, where he helped break ground on construction of the church. He most recently attended First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Kokomo. Delbert enjoyed golfing, fishing trips in Minnesota, and watching sports.
Delbert is survived by his daughter, Linda Kistler; sisters, Frieda Colby, Corabelle Crippen; daughters-in-law, Kathy Kistler, Marie Kistler; grandchildren, Angel Kistler, Dawn Iannone, Michael Kistler; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, children, David Kistler, Lynn Kistler; brothers, Manfred Kistler, Calvin Kistler; and family friend, Linda Murphy.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:30 to Noon on Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Joyce Harris officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery, with military honors. Contributions may be made in Delbert’s memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
