Debra (Schmaltz) Stoops

Debra Stoops, 65, Kokomo, passed away at 8:55 am Saturday May 30, 2020, at her home. She was born January 14, 1955, in Greencastle, IN, the daughter of the late Charles & Nancy (Boyd) Schmaltz. On December 29, 1999, in Frankfort, she married Dan Stoops and he survives.
Debra retired in 2003 from Federal Mogul as a press operator. She lived in Howard County her whole life. She attended Sharpsville Elementary School, and Western High School. She loved Bingo, scratch off tickets, Chick-fil-A, but most of all spending time with her family. Debra especially cherished every moment she got to have with her grandchildren. She previously worked for the Bingo Hall, Wildcat Creek Golf Course and DD Stoops Laser Engraving.
Along with her husband, Dan, Debra is survived by her children, Jordan (Layna) Buckley, Lana Schmaltz, Amber Stoops, Matt Stoops, and Magen Stoops; sisters, Beth (Ron) Higgins, and Janice (Kent) Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, June 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Chaplain Brian Daene officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
