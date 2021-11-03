It is with sadness that the family of Debra L. Wolfe, 69, Galveston announces her passing on October 23, 2021. She was born March 15, 1952 in Knoxville, TN to Clarence & Mary King.
Debra loved being around her family, cooking and playing cards. Debra’s husband David was career Air force and they enjoyed living in Germany, England, Turkey and Alaska just to name a few.
Debra is survived by her husband of 48 years David Wolfe; daughters, Cynthia (Ed) Skiver, Candace (Michael) Cox & Christina (Mark) Smith; grandchildren, Ashley & Madysen Cox, Jacob & Caleb Skiver; Destiny & Michael Morgan and Kirsti Smith; great grandchildren, Raelynn Hoyet, Cylas Dowell, Paisley Morgan and Audrianna Ryan; brothers Jack, Larry, Dwight, Samual, Jeff, Tracy and Kirk King.
Debra is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lisa King, Darlene King (Carter) and Brenda King (Schave).
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Ellers Mortuary is helping the family with arrangements.
You may find Debra’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave a message for the family.