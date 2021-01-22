Debra L. (Wilson) Sparks

The mother of Mallory and Dustin Sparks, wife of Clint Sparks, found peace and comfort for her soul on January 18, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was 58 years old.
Debra Lou Sparks (Deb) was born on September 30, 1962 in Logansport, Indiana to Tom and Barbara (Jargstorf) Wilson. A Cass county native, Deb grew up on the family farm and spent 10 years involved with 4-H. At Lewis Cass High School, she enjoyed playing basketball, running track and being a member of a nationally recognized cheerleading squad. She was also honored as the Homecoming Queen during the fall of her senior year.
Deb graduated from International Business College in Fort Wayne and by her early twenties, she started what would be her 38-year career with Federal Mogul - Carter Fuel Systems. In November of 1985, her job took her briefly to Indianapolis, where she caught the eye of an assistant manager at the health spa she attended. Clint Sparks noticed her and asked a friend to deliver her a note. They went on their first date in February of 1986 and were married June 6, 1987.
Described as a woman with a greeting card for every occasion, Deb loved to celebrate the people around her. Whether there was a birthday, a school event, a holiday or simply the change of seasons, Deb had the card and colorful decorations to celebrate. She would coordinate the annual Easter Egg Hunt and many other company events. She was also a big supporter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, participating in their annual Bowl-A-Thon with her team. In addition to her work and charitable activities, Deb was an active member of the Baptist Christian Church in Royal Center since the mid-90s.
Above all though, Deb’s favorite thing to celebrate, and her greatest comfort in life, was her family. Whether she was cheering for her two kids, Mallory and Dustin, at a football game or the Cass County 4-H Fair, cheering along with them while watching NASCAR and IndyCar or going to a country music concert, or just enjoying quiet time together cooking, gardening, watching television or talking about their lives and their Christian faith, Deb passionately loved her family.
Deb is survived by her husband Clint and two children, Mallory and Dustin Sparks, Mother Barbara Wilson, siblings Lori (Denny) Herd, Diane (Steve) Brown and Jeff Wilson (Dustin Hunter), nieces Tara (Brock) Shidler and Dana Brown, nephew Alec Brown, great niece Madelyn Shidler and great nephew Jack Shidler. She is preceded in death by her father, Tom D. Wilson.
Services will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Galveston United Methodist Church with Pastor Joel Sharp of Baptist Christian Church officiating. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until 2:00 p.m., private funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Oral Cancer Foundation (www.oralcancerfoundation.org). Murray-Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com