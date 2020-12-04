Debra K. Sheline

Debra Kay Sheline, 66, Kokomo, passed away at December 3, 2020 at her home in Kokomo. Debie was born on May 3, 1954 in Kokomo, IN to Anson and Ann (Heflin) Meeker. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1972. On February 24, 1974, she married Gregory A. Sheline. They raised two children, Dustin Sheline and Marianne Sheline. Throughout her life she worked as a hairdresser, restaurant manager, and retired from IMMI in Westfield.
Debie loved traveling and camping and passed this love on to her husband and children. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed creative outlets like sewing, antiquing and making jewelry. She was a devout Christian and faithful member of the Church of Christ in Westfield, IN.
Debie was preceded in death by her parents, Anson and Ann. She is survived by her husband Greg, her two children, Dustin and Marianne, her grandson Ryder, her sister Margie McFarland, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital or Indiana Historical Society.