Debra Jane Conwell, 72, Kokomo, passed away in Community Howard Regional, Kokomo on September 7, 2021. She was born in Kokomo to Robert and Carolyn (Collier) Hughes on November 19, 1948. She married Earl “Max” Conwell, Jr. on December 31, 1967, and he survives.
She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1966. Debra was a member of In His Image Church where she enjoyed printing the Sunday bulletin’s. She loved spending time with her family, shopping and going out to dinner. She enjoyed garage sales and putting on garage sales.
She is survived by her husband, Max Conwell, sons, Jason Conwell and Ryan (James) Conwell. Sister, Tameria (Michael) Riley and grandchild, Casey (Jenna) Conwell.
She was preceded death by her parents.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday September 13 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at In His Image Church 2940 E 50 N Kokomo. Funeral services will be held Tuesday September 14 at 11:00 a.m. also at In His Image Church burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. The family is requiring masks to be worn at the visitation and funeral service and social distancing will be in place. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main Street Greentown is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com.