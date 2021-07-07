Debra J. Yeager

Debra Jean Yeager, 67, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 5, 2021. She was born on May 9, 1954 in Washington, IN the daughter of Louis and Hannah (Frazo) Brown. On June 28, 1974 she married Michael Yeager who survives.
Debra loved crafting, landscaping and flowers. She enjoyed attending Westside Christian Church in Kokomo where she was a member. Debra especially enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren. She always put others first. Debra worked as a cook for Western Schools for several years and retired in 2010.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Michael Yeager of Kokomo, IN; daughter, Danielle Adkins (fiance Dutch Shelby) of Kokomo; son, Joshua Yeager (Amy) of Arnold, MO; grandchildren, Jaryd Adkins, Grifin Yeager, Jakob Adkins, Loghan Yeager, Cami Yeager; sisters, Nancy Bolton and Susan McCall both of Washington, IN; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Justin Yeager; three brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.