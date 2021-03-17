Debra J. Stahl, 49, Kokomo, passed away March 11, 2021 at 7:21 pm at her home. She was born on August 21, 1971, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Charles and Gladys (Mills) Stahl.
Debra worked for Rochester Metals as a grinder, Hardee’s, and Penguin Point as a cook and waitress. She was a member of Carpenter House Church. Debra loved spending time with her family and grandkids. She enjoyed camping, fishing, knitting, cross stitch, playing Bingo and Skip-Bo.
Debra is survived by her mother Gladys Arbuckle; children, Gretchen Jones, Gwenevier (Kevin) Laurie, Uriah (Brianna) Milner, Hailey Miller and fiancé Jesse Likens; grandchildren, Braxton Hester, Jesse Jones, Dayton Laurie, Ayva Laurie, Malisa Miller and MaeLee Miller; sister, Tammy (Ronald) Clapper.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Stahl; and brother, Jeffrey Stahl.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday March 19, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow in North Union Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 pm, Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com
