Deborah Jones, 73, Russiaville, passed away at 9:23 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Hospital-Kokomo. She was born July 14, 1946 to Theodore and Elizabeth (Harrison) Zarse in Chalmers, IN. In 1982, she married Jimmie Jones in Kokomo, and he survives.
Deborah was a 1964 graduate of Chalmers High School and a 1975 graduate of Indiana University-Kokomo, where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree. She taught at many schools but she officially retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Deborah was an avid Beanie Baby collector, and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and completing puzzles. Before her death, she was the oldest living liver transplant patient, as well as the longest living dialysis patient.
In addition to her husband Jimmie, she is survived by her son, Ben Martin; step-children, Carla Jones and Jimmie Jones Jr.; sisters, Ruth Ames, Edna (Steve) McDaniel, and Jessie (John) Byroad; brothers, Fritz (Linda) Zarse and John (Deanna) Zarse; grandchildren, Ashley Martin, Samantha (Andy) Cleaver, Ben (Kelsey) Martin II, Amber Martin, and Malina Jones; great-grandchildren, Dwight Wyact and Anthony Cleaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard Martin; and brother-in-law, Jack Ames.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Normanda Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
