Deborah Lynn Fischer Eberhardt, 61, went from her earthly home to her heavenly home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends, in Festus, Missouri. She was married to Norbert Eberhardt and raised two stepchildren, Karma and Rose.
Surviving family members include two sons, Travis (Jill) and Tomas Fischer, Russiaville; one adopted daughter, Candance Kay Stephens Johnson Greenville, South Carolina; four sisters, Micki McDonald, Shirley Lewis, Linda Collins and Vickie Hood; five beautiful grandchildren, Lillian and Isabella Fischer, Annabelle, Mary Cate and Lucy Collins; many nieces and nephews; two special nieces, Carla Davin, Florida, and Misty Duncan, Russiaville; along with several great-nieces and nephews. She also had several friends and one lifelong friend, Teresa Merlo, that she worked with at Haynes International from 1979 - 2019 at which time Debbie retired with 34 years as a Receiving Clerk.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Anna Brown; her dad, Ernest Brown; a sister, Brenda Irwin; a brother, Ernest Jr. Brown; nephew, Corey Lewis; and granddaughter, Sophia Fischer.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors, camping and playing Euchre. She was a caring giving person to family and those in need and will be deeply missed.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
