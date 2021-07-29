Deborah June Stockdell, 57, Kokomo, passed away at 9:36 am, on Monday July 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born October 3, 1963, in Logansport, to Thomas and Martha J. (Siders) Rose. On June 8, 1990, she married Sherrill Otis Stockdell in Greentown, IN, at the Wesleyan Church.
Deborah was a 1982 graduate of Eastern High School. She was a 1986 graduate of Indiana Wesleyan (Marion College). In 1993 she earned her Master’s degree in Education from Indiana University Kokomo. She was an elementary teacher for 34 years, dedicating the last 24 years of her life in kindergarten. Deborah was on the Board for the City of First Credit Union. She was a member of the Kokomo Center Teacher’s Union. She volunteered in many roles at Crossroads Community Church, and performed a great deal of women’s public speaking through the adventures of her own character, Miranda.
Deborah is survived by her husband Otis and children, Seth and Shannon Stockdell; father, Tom Rose (Arle Henderson-Rose); brother, Bill Rose (Rebecca); several nieces and nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother Martha Rose.
A service will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10 am to the start of the service. Contributions can be made to the Kokomo Education Foundation in Deborah’s name. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
