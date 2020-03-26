Deborah Jo “Debbie” Harris, 66, Kokomo, passed away at 10:24 am Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. She was born October 13, 1953, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late F. Joseph & Constance (Phillips) Harris.
Debbie was a 1972 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She was a homemaker who loved to read.
Debbie is survived by her son, Ryan Harris; grandson, Grayson Harris; siblings, Connie (Phil) Schrepferman, David Iacono-Harris (Chester Burton), Mike (Juanita) Harris, Cynthia (Dan) Ayers, Ruth Stout, Mark (Ferron) Harris, and Tim Harris, along with many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bill Harris, Anita Dietzen, Greg Harris, Steve Harris, and Joe Harris.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.
