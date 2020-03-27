Deborah Dearth Hoover

Deborah D. Hoover, 76 of Tipton died at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton after a two year battle with brain cancer. Deborah was born in Elwood on September 14, 1943 to Ray J. & Joanne (McNary) Dearth.
Deborah was a retired nurse, retiring from Anthem Insurance in 2017. She graduated from Tipton High School in 1961 and Ivy Tech Nursing School in 1991. Deborah enjoyed gardening, long drives in the country, books on tapes, and home projects. She also enjoyed antiquing and being outdoors. Deborah was a very outgoing person and never met a stranger. She loved being a mom. Her children were her life and she would have done anything for them.
Deborah is survived by three children, Todd Hoover and wife Tarah, Tipton, Jennifer Hoover, Sharpsville, along with Jack Hoover and companion Syd Latina, Noblesville; a sister, Ruthanne Bowser, LaPorte, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan, Hadley, Charlotte, Kenzie, Cassie, Julianna, and Libby Hoover.
Deborah’s family is following her wishes to be cremated and not have any funeral services. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Hoover family with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.young-nichols.com.