Deborah Ann (Richmond) Hall

Deborah Ann Hall, 65, Burlington, Indiana, passed away at 7:19 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. She was born September 7, 1954, in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, to Howard Grant and Clara Jane (Lemley) Richmond.
Deborah graduated from Haworth High School in 1972. She worked as an administrative assistant and retired from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. She enjoyed researching family genealogy and loved pansy flowers and collecting things with pansies on them. Deborah was a devout Christian and loved her church and her family. She was a member of the Brightest Light Ministries in Kokomo.
Survivors include her son, Bradley Scott (Jodi) Hall, of Garards Fort, Pennsylvania; daughter, Miranda “Mandi” Jane (Jason Desantis) Hall, of Masontown, West Virginia; grandchildren, Halle Chidester, Zachary Chidester, Lucas Hall, Isaac Hall and Alexis Desantis; her parents; sister, Linda (Randy) Vannatter, of Kokomo; brother, Ed (Danielle) Richmond, of Spanish Fork, Utah; nieces and nephews, Amy (Paul) Barber, of Kokomo, Kari (Marc) Lysse, of Dunwoody, Georgia, Jodi (Roy) Rogers, of Kokomo, Kayla Richmond, of Midvale, Utah, Drew Richmond, of Noblesville, and Kelcie, Kylie, Landon, and Britton Richmond, all of Spanish Fork, Utah; two special cousins, Betty Jo Grimes and Ken Lemley; extra special aunt, Lois Mae Blaker; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
A private family graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
