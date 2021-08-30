Deborah Ann Flowers, 62, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1959, to Charles Edward Smith and Louise (Dalton) Smith in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Debbie was a 1977 graduate of Center Grove High School before graduating in 1982 from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. She received her Master's Degree in Christian Education in 1988 from Southern Seminary.

Debbie married the love of her life, Joel Flowers, on April 26, 1986 in Tonganoxie, Kansas, and he survives. They uprooted and moved to Shelbyville, Kentucky in 1989. Three years later, their family grew with the birth of their first daughter, Lauren.

Debbie and her family moved to Kokomo in 1994. In 2000, after hearing the call from God, Debbie and Joel adopted their second daughter, Kristen, from China. In 2015, she felt called to go to East Tipp Baptist Church in Lafayette where she ministered to everyone, running multiple programs and coordinating events.

Debbie loved gardening, cooking, and being a mom. From 2008-2014, she ran her own business that she built from the ground up. She was a selfless person who would help anyone she met. Everyone who met Debbie instantly loved her sweet spirit and wonderful personality. Above all else, she loved spending time with and caring for her family.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Joel; her two daughters, Lauren Puetz (Joseph) and Kristen Flowers; her mother, Louise Smith; her brother, Michael Smith (Jan); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Smith, and her aunts, Effie Miller and Velma Webb.

A celebration of life for Debbie will be held at 3pm on Sunday, September 12th at East Tipp Baptist Church, 5300 East 300 North, Lafayette, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made to East Tipp Baptist Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the family.