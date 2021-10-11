Deborah A. Cardwell, 55, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord at 2:02 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born in Kokomo, on July 20, 1966, to Stephen Wayne Whealton and Pamela J. (Cole) Beeman. On December 30, 1999, in Kokomo she married Kevin Eugene Cardwell.
Deborah was a 1984 graduate of Kokomo High School. She had worked for Bona Vista and enjoyed taking care of her own home. She was a lifetime associate member of Howard County Vietnam Veterans. She loved her pets and riding on the Harley’s.
Along with her husband, Kevin, Deborah is survived by her parents, Stephen (Rebecca R.) Whealton and Pamela (Lonnie Eugene) Beeman; aunt, Jacqueline (John) Felton; and uncle, Michael J. Whealton, whom she loved very much.
In keeping with Deborah’s wishes there will be no services. Donation’s may be made in Deborah’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Cremation has been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
