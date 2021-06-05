Deardra L. “Dee” Henry

Deardra L. “Dee” (Smith) Henry, age 81, of Sun City West, AZ and formerly of Tipton, passed away Friday May 21, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. in Sun City. She was born in Tipton, November 3, 1939 to Ezra and Margaret (Cuppy) Smith. Dee was a 1957 graduate of Tipton High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Michael “Fred” Henry. They married on August 29, 1957 and shared a beautiful marriage of 63 years. The couple made their home in Tipton until they retired in 2003 and took up residency in Sun City West.
Along with caring for her family, Dee made many contributions to the community throughout her nearly 30 year career in management at Encompass (Steel Parts) Credit Union. Dee was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton and a current member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City West. She was an active member and leader in the Community Bible Study (CBS) Group in Sun City West. She always coveted her time spent worshiping the Lord through her own personal daily devotional studies and Bible readings, as well as her communal contributions to various CBS meetings, gatherings, socials, and activities.
She was always a great lover of people of all ages and backgrounds and enjoyed spending time with family and friends; entertaining in her own home as well as weekly gatherings and outings with the beautiful folks of Sun City West whom she was blessed to call her “dear friends.” Throughout her life, Dee has always been an avid reader, bowler, seamstress, and loved to crochet. She enjoyed spending countless hours crocheting. She crocheted prayer shawls to gift to the church and to grieving families. She also crocheted baptismal blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family afghans for all her children, and numerous afghans for other family and friends. Sharing her time, talent, and treasure with everyone she knew was such an awesome testament to her love of the Lord.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Margaret Smith and brother, Jack Smith of Tipton. She is survived by her husband, Fred Henry, Sun City West, and their four children: Greg (Kristi) Henry, Westfield, Mark (Angie) Henry, Tipton, Chris Henry, Kokomo, and Missy Henry, Tipton. Grandchildren: Tabitha Henry, Cale Henry, Margo (Ricky) Johnstone, Sierra Henry, Jessie (Andrew) Sroka, Jordan Henry, Abby Henry, and Jake Henry. Great-Grandchildren: Alina Henry, Asia Newby, Leo Johnstone, Meadow Johnstone, Finnlee Henry, Liam Sroka, and Caden Sroka.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Saint John the Baptist Cemetery, Tipton, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. Rev. Logan Westrick will be officiating the service and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.