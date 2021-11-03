Deanna L Balmer

Deanna Lynne Balmer, 59, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on October 23, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 8, 1962, the daughter of John Hendricks and the late, Billie (Kimble) Hendricks. She worked as a food prep at McDonald's for many years. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her step-mom, Lillie Hendricks; grandson, David W. Balmer; brother, Darrin Hendricks.
Deanna is survived by her father, John; children, David Balmer, Kari Balmer, Tina Tyler, Nicole Jones; grandchildren, Nathan, Mckayla, Zackary, Michael, Jeremiah, Dustin, Warren, Coleson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home. Entombment will follow services. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com