Dean William Anderson, 89, Kokomo, passed away at 4:25 am Monday, July 6, 2020, at Waterford Health Campus in Kokomo. He was born August 29, 1930, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of the late Claus & Hulda (Gustafson) Anderson. On June 29, 1955, he married Patricia Raymond and she preceded him in death on November 14, 2003.
Dean was a 1948 graduate of Rock Island High School. He served in Japan during the Korean War with the United States Air Force. Dean graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He retired as an Electrical Engineer from General Motors in 1990, and was an avid golfer and bowler.
Dean is survived by his children, Mark (Charity) Anderson, Melbourne, Florida, Karen Anders, Fishers, Indiana, and Scott Anderson, Kokomo, Indiana; grandchildren, Shannon, Thomas, Alyssa, and Abigail; 6 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother.
An inurnment will be held in Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, Florida. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
