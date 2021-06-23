Dawn Marie Moore, 60, Kokomo, passed away at 11:02 am Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. She was born December 3rd, 1960, in Kokomo, to the late Joseph Henry & Carole Ann (Hadley) Hummer. On June 16, 1984, she married the love of her life, Donald D. Moore and he survives.
Dawn worked as a caregiver for Greentree Assisted Living in Kokomo. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Dawn will be remembered as a great cook who had a contagious laugh and smile. She was a “homebody” who had a big heart and enjoyed a simple life. Dawn also loved to dance, especially to Motown music.
Along with her husband Donald “Duke” Moore, Dawn is survived by her children, Christopher Moore (Destiny) and Shelby Moore; Elizabeth Rentschler (Scott) and David Benton. Grandchildren, Ameliah Ferraro, Arabella Ferraro, Averie Moore, Atlas Moore, Tierney Rentschler and Tori Rentschler; siblings, Laura Baker, Debbie Lowry, Greg Hummer, and Derek Hummer and her favorite cat, Chloe.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph H, and Carole A. Hummer. and in-laws, John W, and Easter Bernice Moore.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-6 pm Friday, June 25, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
