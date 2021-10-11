Dawn Elizabeth “Big Mama” McColl, 57, Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 2:24 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her home. She was born October 13, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Harold David McColl Jr.
Dawn received her C.N.A. Certification from Ivy Tech Community College. She worked for a Greenfield Nursing Home from 1990-1997 and in home childcare from 1992-2021. Dawn also served as an independent Mary Kay consultant.
Dawn loved the Lord and had attended several churches through the years. She enjoyed reading the Word and going to Bible study. Dawn also enjoyed playing Bingo, watching movies of which her favorite was Purple Rain and listening to her favorite song Ribbon in the Sky by Stevie Wonder. She cherished the time she spent with her family and loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter dearly.
Dawn is survived by her children, Twyla Logan, Frederick (Geneva) McColl, Tasha McColl and Daryl Logan; grandchildren, Armonty Seals, David and Jason Levine, Monjavid McColl, Te’Jae McColl, Randy McColl-Drake, Eli and Annie McColl; great-granddaughter, Lola Seals; siblings, Dona Shaw, Tina (Chris) Vickerman, David (Karen) McColl, Duncan McColl, Harold McColl, Thomas (Karen) McColl, Chris McColl, Randy McColl and Jim (Irene) McColl; adopted sister, Shirley McCullum; lifelong best friend, Veridean (Curt) Bias; friend, Regina Smith; along with 23 nieces and nephews, 34 great-nieces and nephews, 12 great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of God children that she loved dearly as well as many, many friends.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Harold David McColl Jr; brother, Thomas McColl; grandchildren Roger Levine and Ja’Nya McColl; Grandma and Grandpa McColl and Grandma Deloris Coe; mother in love, Janice Randolph; adopted brother-in-law, Dawayne McCullum; and lifelong best friend, Carletta Bolden.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
