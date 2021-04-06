David Wayne Stroup, 60, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home. He was born January 9, 1961, in Marion, to A. Wayne and Margaret (Dale) Stroup. On February 14, 2004, he married Karen “K.C.” Stroup, and she survives.
David graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1979 and attended Indiana University Kokomo. He worked as a machine repairman at Chrysler for 32 years before retiring on March 1st of this year. David enjoyed building 3-D models as well as car and plane models. He also enjoyed playing basketball and reading and was a huge Colts fan.
In addition to his wife, K.C, survivors include his daughters, Chelsea (Adam) Kerr, of Tampa, Florida, and Sarah (Bill) Berry, of Carmel; siblings, George (Elizabeth) Barker, Judy (Joe) Hardcastle and Mary (Rex) Hagquist; his fur babies, Nigel and Daisy; and his parrot, Birdie Girl.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother, Herman Stroup; and half-sister, Helen Stroup-Richey.
A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in David’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
