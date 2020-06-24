David W. McCullough, 61 of Kokomo, and formerly of Tipton, died on June 10, 2020 in Kokomo. David was born in Tipton on September 4, 1958 to Charles & Emma (Bartley) McCullough. David had worked at Wal-Mart for many years.
He graduated from Sheridan High School and then attended Purdue University but he was a University of Florida fan. He enjoyed playing guitar, watching sports, listening to music, and weaving baskets.
David is survived by his daughter, Jessica K. (McCullough) Patton and her husband Frank Patton III.
The family is honoring David’s request to be cremated and have no funeral service. Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton, is in charge of the arrangements.