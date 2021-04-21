David Rex Horoho, 67, Greentown, passed away at 4:31 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home. He was born May 27, 1953 in Kokomo, IN to Ned and Phyllis (Dunham) Horoho. On June 16, 1973 he married Debra Sue Whitson, who survives.
A 1971 Eastern High School graduate, David later earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in 1993 and then his Master’s in Business Management in 1996, both from Indiana Wesleyan. He worked for BMJ Mold until 1980. David then worked for Delco Electronics from 1980 to 1996 as a tool maker supervisor before retiring from Zimmer Biomet as a tooling engineer.
David was a jack of all trades and enjoyed helping others whenever he could. He was as a loving husband and father who loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Horoho; mother, Phyllis Horoho; sons, Christopher D. (Beth) Horoho and Derek (Danielle) Horoho; grandchildren, Bailey Horoho, Zoe Taylor, Destiny “Dede” Horoho, Tyler Marie Horoho, Koren Farley, Katelyn Farley, Kaylanie Horoho, and Cole Horoho; great-grandchildren, Serenity Brown, Cody Taylor, Amy Taylor, and Nevaeh Taylor; brother, Michael (Karen) Horoho; and sister Pam (Ray) Ashcraft.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ned Horoho and a son, Jeffrey Horoho.
Funeral services celebrating David’s life will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main Street, Greentown with Pastor Jesse Vore officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
