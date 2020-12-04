David Ray Ringer, 51, Kokomo, passed away at 11:50pm, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born June 6, 1969 in Tipton. On May 25, 2010 he married Kelly Kruse. She survives.
David was a graduate of Hamilton Heights High School. He earned an Associates degree from Ivy Tech and completed the U.S. Department of Labor Journeyman Pipefitter Apprenticeship in 2013.
Along with his wife, David is survived by his parents James and Susan (Cummins) Ringer; step-children, Jaxon McKinley and Shelbi (Dalton) Name; brothers, Brandon (Angel) Ringer, Anthony (Tara) Ringer; nieces and nephews, Madison, Wyatt, Theta and Trey Ringer.
There are no services planned. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
