David R Whitfield

David Ronald Whitfield, (AKA Ronnie and Elrona), age 74, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 18, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. David was born on April 6, 1946 in Terre Haute, IN. He was the second son of James Edward Whitfield, Sr. and the late Ernestine Roslyn (Stewart) Whitfield. David was preceded in death by his brother, the late James Whitfield, Jr. MD of Kokomo, Indiana. He is survived by his father, James Whitfield, Sr., a brother, Phillip Whitfield MD, a sister, Cheryl Whitfield, 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His surviving children are Dantra Finkler, "Little" Cheryl Whitfield, Chad Whitfield and Justin Whitfield. One son, David S. Whitfield preceded him in death. David graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964. While in high school he participated in choir, held various leadership roles and lettered in the game he loved and truly excelled in-tennis. As a teenager, many people thought David looked like Elvis Presley. So David named himself Elrona and often entertained others with his singing and bongos. After graduating high school, David attended Indiana University in Bloomington and graduated with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. Later, he established "Whitfield Interiors", a fine furniture store in Kokomo, Indiana. David, an exceptional business man with outstanding public relations skills, held various district level managerial positions for Culligan, Advanced Schools, Inc. and Craftmatic Beds. Unfortunately, in 1996 he suffered a major stroke which forced him into early retirement. Despite having a disability, everyone who met David would marvel at his positive, jovial energy and innate intelligence. Being only able to express himself with limited phrases, his emphatic "How ya doin' ?", "I miss you !", "I luvv you !", and “Party, Party, Party!” could electrify the room! David had the gift of giving to others the hope and encouragement that "everything would be alright !". Family, friends, caregivers, and numerous others will miss his smiles, gestures and timely encouragements. He leaves us now with heavily laden hearts, tears, and fond memories. We know that David's new home is a place much better than here. Those in his presence are experiencing the joy of his encouraging spirit! Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.

Tags