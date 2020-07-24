David R Whitfield

David Ronald Whitfield, (AKA Ronnie and Elrona), age 74, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 18, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. David was born on April 6, 1946 in Terre Haute, IN. He was the second son of James Edward Whitfield, Sr. and the late Ernestine Roslyn (Stewart) Whitfield. David was preceded in death by his brother, the late James Whitfield, Jr. MD of Kokomo, Indiana. He is survived by his father, James Whitfield, Sr., a brother, Phillip Whitfield MD, a sister, Cheryl Whitfield, 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His surviving children are Dantra Finkler, "Little" Cheryl Whitfield, Chad Whitfield and Justin Whitfield. One son, David S. Whitfield preceded him in death. David graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964. While in high school he participated in choir, held various leadership roles and lettered in the game he loved and truly excelled in-tennis. As a teenager, many people thought David looked like Elvis Presley. So David named himself Elrona and often entertained others with his singing and bongos. After graduating high school, David attended Indiana University in Bloomington and graduated with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. Later, he established "Whitfield Interiors", a fine furniture store in Kokomo, Indiana. David, an exceptional business man with outstanding public relations skills, held various district level managerial positions for Culligan, Advanced Schools, Inc. and Craftmatic Beds. Unfortunately, in 1996 he suffered a major stroke which forced him into early retirement. Despite having a disability, everyone who met David would marvel at his positive, jovial energy and innate intelligence. Being only able to express himself with limited phrases, his emphatic "How ya doin' ?", "I miss you !", "I luvv you !", and “Party, Party, Party!” could electrify the room! David had the gift of giving to others the hope and encouragement that "everything would be alright !". Family, friends, caregivers, and numerous others will miss his smiles, gestures and timely encouragements. He leaves us now with heavily laden hearts, tears, and fond memories. We know that David's new home is a place much better than here. Those in his presence are experiencing the joy of his encouraging spirit! Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Indiana sets record of COVID cases for second consecutive day
- Daily arrest log - July 23
- Chrissy Teigen contemplating breast reduction surgery
- Michael B. Jordan promoting racial equality in Hollywood
- Miley Cyrus drops almost $5 million on a mansion
- Library begins ‘no mask, no entry’ policy
- National Commander of The American Legion: 'Anarchy is America's Other Virus'
- Steel Dynamics Recognized as the 2020 Global Steel Producer of the Year at the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence
- Paris Hilton: Carter Reum is my home
- Lili Reinhart: The coronavirus pandemic has made my anxiety worse
Most Popular
Articles
- Ortho surgeon gets back to Kokomo roots, opens new practice with Ascension St. Vincent
- Indiana sees biggest spike in COVID cases to date
- State mask mandate to begin Monday
- Drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years
- Masks now required inside all Lake County businesses, public places
- UPDATE: Region teen dies in crash; 1 other released from hospital, police say
- All the buzz: Greentown couple finds success as beekeepers
- 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co. since last week
- Man who was fatally shot by police fired at officers, officials say
- Three more local cases of COVID-19 reported
Images
Videos
Collections
- Good times at this year's Howard County Fair
- Youth Sports Report: UCT - CJ's Carwash vs Ace of Trades
- Youth Sports Report: UCT - Stoney's Pizza vs King's
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - Herbst Pharmacy vs Erik's Chevrolet
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Plevna vs Barlow's
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - MCT vs McGavic
- July 2020 Restaurant Guide
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Huston Electric vs Carrie Gruel
- Youth Sports Report: UCT - DMW Law vs Wunderlich
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - Coke vs Guarantee Vacuum
INDIANAPOLIS, July 24,2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization issued a lengthy statement yesterday comparing the actions of anarchists to the damage inflicted by a virus.
Three people were hurt after a truck veered off the road in New York City and ran into a patio where people were eating outdoors.
Millennials are fleeing cities and waging bidding wars for suburban and even rural homes. It's a big bet that the work-from-home lifestyle is here to stay.
Paris Hilton has "finally" found her "home" with Carter Reum, as she gushed over her boyfriend of six months.
Lili Reinhart has been suffering with anxiety throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as she says she now "stresses out all the time" about simple tasks such as going to the post office.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ortho surgeon gets back to Kokomo roots, opens new practice with Ascension St. Vincent
- Indiana sees biggest spike in COVID cases to date
- State mask mandate to begin Monday
- Drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years
- Masks now required inside all Lake County businesses, public places
- UPDATE: Region teen dies in crash; 1 other released from hospital, police say
- All the buzz: Greentown couple finds success as beekeepers
- 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co. since last week
- Man who was fatally shot by police fired at officers, officials say
- Three more local cases of COVID-19 reported
Images
Videos
Collections
- Good times at this year's Howard County Fair
- Youth Sports Report: UCT - CJ's Carwash vs Ace of Trades
- Youth Sports Report: UCT - Stoney's Pizza vs King's
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - Herbst Pharmacy vs Erik's Chevrolet
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Plevna vs Barlow's
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - MCT vs McGavic
- July 2020 Restaurant Guide
- Youth Sports Report: Greentown - Huston Electric vs Carrie Gruel
- Youth Sports Report: UCT - DMW Law vs Wunderlich
- Youth Sports Report: Taylor Southeast - Coke vs Guarantee Vacuum
Sheridan Smith has confirmed her son's name is Billy, after showing off a cake that was made to celebrate the end of filming for her upcoming documentary about motherhood.
Mary R. (Shroyer) Hoback, age 93, formerly of Windfall, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. Mary was born on August 31, 1926 in Somerset, Indiana, to Charles & Eva Shroyer. On February 2, 1947, she married Lawrence “Bud” Hoback.
David Ronald Whitfield, (AKA Ronnie and Elrona), age 74, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 18, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. David was born on April 6, 1946 in Terre Haute, IN. He was the second son of James Edward Whitfield, Sr. and the late Ernestine Roslyn (St…
Ray Scott Ault, 88, Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:04 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital-Kokomo. He was born January 30, 1932, in Kokomo, to John and Helen (Scott) Ault. Ray married Norma Worthley in 1953, and she survives.
Sharon Irene Ross, 73, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 20, 2020 She was born on December 21, 1946 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Nathaniel Crew and Edith Gertrude (Lowery) Ross.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
NFL Draft? Wisconsin-Notre Dame redux? Big Ten title game? Packers eye big events in post-COVID-19 future
Team president Mark Murphy spoke of his plans at the team’s virtual shareholders meeting on Thursday.
From Tyler Lancaster and Dean Lowry to Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine needs more from all of the Packers' defensive linemen.