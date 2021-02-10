David Michael Froderman

Dave was born on October 9, 1959. He was an avid race fan and spent many years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with friends and family. He loved gardening every spring and summer. He loved cooking mostly grilling. Most of all he loved being surrounded by his family and close friends. He worked many years for the Shelby Bottle Gas company along with the Shelby County Highway Department. He took pride in his work and loved what he did. Dave is survived by his daughter Casie (Ben) Mullins, granddaughters Lily Mullins, Annalee Higdon, and Emma Higdon. Brother Don (Julie) Froderman, step Brother Chuck (Marita) Robertson. Sister Cindi ( Eric) Fippenger. Mother and step father Colleen and LeRoy Rich. Step Mother Anita Froderman. Nephews Shane Johnston and Bryce Froderman. Nieces Jamie Clapham, Ariel Froderman and Hope Pattengale. He was married to Connie Sebastian in 2004 and divorced in 2018 but remained close and he loved her very much. He was proceeded in death by his beloved father Ronald Froderman in 2015. A memorial service will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home in Kokomo, IN on Monday February 15, 2021 at 2 pm. www. Sunsetmemorygarden.com

