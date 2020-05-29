David Max Barr, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at IU Health West Hospital-Avon. He was born May 27, 1949, to Dorothy (Deardoff) and Max Barr, in Kokomo.
David attended Western High School and graduated in 1967. He earned associate degrees in law, theology, and wastewater treatment. He worked as a security guard, as well as, wastewater treatment for the town of Russiaville and the city of Noblesville. David was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of the Howard County Fraternal of Police and the Town of Russiaville Historical Society. David attended Center Road Church of Christ.
David is survived by his children, Franklin Barr and Christopher Barr; and brother, Stephen Barr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Normanda Cemetery with Pastor Paul Sutherland officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with arrangements.
