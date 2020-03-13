David L. Young, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 11:09 am Thursday March 12, 2020, at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. He was born March 11, 1939, in Kokomo, the son of the late Walter & Adaline (Glover) Young. On July 11, 1956, he married Nita Jester and she survives.
David spent his career working as a machine repairman for Continental Steel and then for Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 2001. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where he enjoyed volunteering with the Buddy Bags, mission work, and serving others. David also enjoyed mechanic work, hunting and fishing.
Along with his wife Nita, David is survived by his daughters, Diana (Bob) Speck, and Pam (Jeff) Freeman; grandchildren, Amber McKibben (fiancé, Troy Phillipy), Mark (Kelsey) Speck, Ryan (Erica) Freeman, and Bradley (Abby) Speck; great-grandchildren, Kaya Willsey, Rolland McKibben, Maeby Freeman, Klaus Freeman, Alethia Speck, Silas Speck, Titus Speck, Remi Speck, and Callen Speck; sister, Patricia Allen; sister-in-law, Virginia Young, along with several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Stephanie Speck; and brother, Jack Young.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, March 16, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Pastor Stan Zurcher officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-5 pm Sunday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to First Church of the Nazarene. Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutfuneralhomes.com.
