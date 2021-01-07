Mr. David L. Riley, 83, Kokomo, passed away January 3, 2021. He was born in Kokomo on March 17, 1937 to Robert & Myrtle Hanley.
David was married to Doris I. Cooke for more than 30 years until her passing in 1993.
David was a materials manager for Delco with 40 years of service and was instrumental in the transition to the plant in Mexico. He served his country with honor in the United States Air Force during the Korean Warand was a member of Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. #93
He is survived by 2 sisters; Donna Hall and Mona Myers both of Kokomo, nephew Chad Myers, grandson Seth West and loyal companion Chico the Chihuahua.
David is preceded in death by his parents, wife and niece Kim McColly.
There will be a private family service at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel on Saturday January 9, 2021 with entombment at Sunset Memory Gardens