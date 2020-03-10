David L. Riggs, 58, Kokomo, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. His laughter and good humored nature will be missed by all that knew him. He was born November 8, 1961, at the Bunker Hill Air Force Base in Bunker Hill, Indiana, the late Wayne Rogers and Jamakie Annalou (Ford) Riggs. On December 15, 1990, he married the love of his life, Janelle Rosenbach, who survives.
David was a 1981 graduate of Kokomo High School. During his junior year as an art class assignment, he found his love for stain glass art. Eventually, years later, he would be employed at Kokomo Opalescent Glass shop where he was a tour guide and made items for the shop. He loved making gifts for people. It is his family’s wish that all who received one of his creations will cherish it and remember David fondly.
David served with the United States Army from June 1981 until his honorable discharge in 1987. In June of 2002, he attended Emmaus Walk 157, where his religious journey was drastically changed. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, the Men’s Group, the Outreach Committee, the VFW, and TOPS. For years he was the Bible school set designer. David was also a Boy Scout Leader in Mentone and Kokomo.
Along with his wife, Janelle, David is survived by his sister, Pamela (Gregory) Wainscott; sisters-in-law, Michele Rosenbach, and Lynette (Ed) Cotterman; brother-in-law, Marc (Cindy) Rosenbach; uncles, Jerry (Cheryl) Ford, and William (Kay) Riggs; nieces, Lael (Matthew) Bender, and Jessica Rosenbach; nephew, Brandon (Jen) Wainscott, along with several beloved cousins, and his fur baby, Gus.
David was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Michael Goodspeed officiating, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-5 pm Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday in Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory in care of Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist with final expenses. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
