David L. Rayl, 74, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born February 23, 1947, in Kokomo, the son of the late Robert F. & Marjorie A. (Schultz) Rayl. On October 26, 1975, in Kokomo, he married Janet L. (Ray) Robison who survives.
David was a 1965 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1966-1973 with the 199th Supply Company and one year as a photographer. David had worked for the Kokomo Tribune as a machinist before beginning his career as a car salesman. He enjoyed his work as a special needs school bus driver for Taylor School Corporation and seeing and caring for “his kids” that he transported.
David attended First Congregational Church. In his younger years, he was involved in car clubs and drag racing. He loved spending time at Lake Manitou and going boating. David like working on and restoring cars and was a private pilot.
Along with his wife Janet, David is also survived by his children, Malissa (Scott) Maggard and Eric (Tonia) Robison; grandchildren, Allison Morgan, Zachary Robison, Kaitlyn Robison and Sydney Robison; twin brother, Daniel (Linda) Rayl; nephew, Shawn (Vickie) Rayl, along with great-nieces and great-nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jon Tice officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to First Congregational Church or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
