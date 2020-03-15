David L. Lott

David Lee Lott, 85, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1934 in Kokomo, IN the son of Carl W. and Nellie E. (Federspill) Lott. On January 3, 1958 he married Sally Ann Heflin who preceded him in death.
David was a lover of all sports, but golf was his passion. He worked at Chrysler Casting Plant and retired after 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War.
Surviving relatives include one son, Michael David Lott (Kerri) of Kokomo, IN; one daughter, Julie Kay Balser (Garl) of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Lauren M. Price (Zach) of San Diego, CA; Brooke E. Lott of Kokomo, IN; Molly E. Huddleston (Justin) of Noblesville, IN; RaeAnn Walden of Kokomo, IN; great grandchildren, Harry David Huddleston and Winnie Rose Huddleston both of Noblesville, IN; sister, Madeline Stevens of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com