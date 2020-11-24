David Jeffrey Wood, 76, Kokomo, passed away 1:59am, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born November 6, 1944, in Kokomo, to David and Geraldine (Cassel) Wood. He married Pamela Sue Meyers on April 14, 1963. She preceded him in death.
David was a 1963 graduate of Kokomo High School. He worked for Chrysler as a tool maker for 39 years until his retirement in 2002. After that, he worked for Western School Corporation until 2019. He was a member of Fair Havens Alliance Church. He enjoyed watching HGTV and Food Network television shows. He could most often be found at his lake cottage on Lake Tippecanoe, where he enjoyed sitting and enjoying the view or boating on the lake. He loved his family dearly and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his children, Brian (Linda) Wood and Noel (Carol) Wood; grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, and Sara Wood; Britni and Bradi Rhine; sisters-in-law, Ruth Wood and Pat Lear; brother-in-law, Ray (Joy) Meyers; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Wood.
A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo. Pastor John Zwirn will officiate. Visitation will be held, Sunday, November 29 from 2-5pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity on behalf of David. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
