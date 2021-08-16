David J Carle

David Jon Carle, 59, passed away on August 8th, 2021 at Seton Care Facility in Indianapolis due to complications from melanoma cancer treatments and Myasthenia Gravis.

He was born on July 24, 1962 to the late Donald Carle and Rose Carle Garrison in Anderson, Indiana.

David was the oldest of three boys and loved growing up in the Southview neighborhood of Anderson. He was a proud 1980 graduate of Madison Heights High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served on the USS Constellation for four years. He was a graduate of ITT Tech and was a Manufacturing Engineer. He held jobs in Indianapolis and Kokomo before spending 20 years at Crown/Harman International in Elkhart and more recently at CalComp USA in Logansport.

David met and fell in love with Roxann “Rocky” Burch, whom he married on June 6, 1992, and she survives.

David and Rocky were married 29 years and raised one amazing son, Justin, whom he was proud to see marry his love, Ashley, in December of 2020. David loved watching (sideline coaching!) Justin’s ball games and bowling through the years. His favorite though, was following his band competitions throughout high school. He was so happy that Justin is a fabulous drummer and uses his talents for Jesus.

David was a Christian who loved teaching youth and being involved in the sound ministry of his church. He grew up in Park Road Church of God and South Meridian Church of God in Anderson. After marriage and job relocations, he attended East Side Church of God, Anderson; First Church of God, Nappanee; and South Creek Church of God, Kokomo.

To say he was an Ohio State football fan would be to put it mildly! He was also an IU basketball fan and a Cincinnati Reds fan from birth!

David is survived by his wife, Rocky; his son, Justin (Ashley), of Goshen; brothers, Donald J. Carle (Darla), of Anderson; and Douglas J. Carle, of Cicero; brother-in-law, Alan Burch, of Nitro, West Virginia; an aunt, Lois Carle Miller, of Anderson; three nephews; two nieces; three great nieces; and one great nephew.

David is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Carrie Carle; and a nephew, Kevin Carle.

Per his wishes, David was cremated at Ellers Mortuary and Cremation Center, Kokomo. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 16 at First Church of God, County Road 7 in Nappanee. Visitation will be at 10:00 am in the church fellowship hall, with service following at 11:00 in the sanctuary. Pastor Sam Bennett and Pastor Aaron Perry will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the youth ministries of First Church of God, Nappanee or South Creek Church of God, Kokomo.