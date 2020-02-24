David Gene Waltman, 78, Kokomo, entered Heaven’s gates early in the morning of February 21, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. He was born May 23, 1941, the son of the late Orville C. & Amelia E. (Kronenberg) Waltman.
David graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959, where he met his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Graham Waltman. They were married October 14, 1961. He worked for Delco Electronics for 38 years until his retirement. After retirement, David became a clown known as “Popper” for many years. He was also the Markland Mall Santa for 21 years and did many private Christmas parties. David had a strong faith in the Lord and wasn’t afraid to share through his clown and Santa ministries. David had a wonderful sense of humor always giving those around him a smile and lots of laughter. He currently attended Morning Star Church and was an avid sports fan of IU, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Cubs. David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He loved to play games, especially Aggravation, and was the king of rolling 6’s.
David leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Bonnie; children, Brian (Kim) Waltman, Nashville, Tennessee, and Shari Waltman, New Castle, Indiana; grandchildren, Ryan Waltman, Washington D.C., Megan Waltman (Ryan Small), Petaluma, California, Zachariah and Graham Waltman, New Castle, Indiana; special grandson, Jaiden Johnson, New Castle, Indiana; step-grandchildren, Charles Cangalosi, Henderson, Nevada, and Janine Cangalosi (Lisa Krych), Wood Dale, Illinois; step-great-grandchildren, Blayde and Lucian; sister, Carol (Ron) Fleenor; brother-in-law, Ron (Cathy) Graham, Rochester, Indiana.
David was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jack, Glen, and Harold Waltman, and Mary Jane Fye; brother-in-law, John M. Graham; and mother and father-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, with Pastor Glenn Waltman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to We Care. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
