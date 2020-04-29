David Gene “Dave” Kistler, 74, Kokomo, passed away from a longtime terminal illness at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born December 13, 1945, in Beech Grove, to Delbert G. and Bonnie (Hockersmith) Kistler.
Dave graduated from Eastern High School in 1963. He earned his undergraduate degree at Manchester University and his master's in mathematics at Notre Dame University. Dave taught at Taylor High School, worked for Delco Electronics and as a QS 9000 auditor. He was a member of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his father, Delbert Kistler; children, Angel Kistler, Niki Lawson, Candi Purcell, Jim Morlan and Julie Roahrig; grandchildren, Micah, Kristin, Michael, Kaylynn, Nikaylah, Elijah, Shane, Cassie, Joey, Zach and Aubree; five great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Kistler; and ex-wife, Kathy Kistler.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Kistler, and brother, Lynn Kistler.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with cremation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
