David Eugene Daughtry, 62, Kokomo, passed away at 11:40 am Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born November 21, 1957, in Kokomo, the son of the late James E. Daughtry & Norma “Jean” (Humphries) St. Clair.
David was a 1976 graduate of Kokomo High School and had attended Valdosta State University. He served with the United States Air Force and the Army National Guard. He worked for various companies as a semi-truck driver CDL operator and also had his Heavy Equipment Operator license. David also worked for PSI in Kokomo for many years. He was a member of New Testament Apostolic Church, and loved his church family. David loved being around people, he had a big heart and was a giver to many. He enjoyed working on cars, the outdoors and being in nature, as well as biking and walking.
David is survived by his siblings, James E. (Rosie) Daughtry, Kokomo, Sylvia (Michael) Townsend, Kokomo, and Aaron A. (Gloria) St. Clair, Kokomo; life-long companion and fiancé, Marquita N. Lewis, Kokomo; step-children, Domonique Lewis, Kokomo, Danielle Lewis, Kokomo, and Stephen Lewis, Kokomo, along with several nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins; life-long friends, Karl Nix, Potchie Green, Kennis Freeman, all of Kokomo and Mark Embry of Atlanta, GA; and a host of many other special friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at New Testament Apostolic Church, 3041 Westmoor Dr., Kokomo, with Bishop James E. Daughtry officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
