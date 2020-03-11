David Eugene Daughtry

CONVERSE, Ind., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on March 10, 2020 the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. This quarterly dividend represents a 10.3% increase over the $0.29 dividend declared in March 2019.