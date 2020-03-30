David E. Baer, 62, of Logansport, passed away at his home early Thursday morning, March 26, 2020. He was born February 13, 1958 in Logansport to Robert “Bob” and Marilyn (Bernhardt) Baer. David married Linda Smith in 1976 and she survives. He worked in setup for Small Parts in Logansport and had also worked for Wilson Foods. David enjoyed bowling and playing golf.
Surviving family include his wife Linda Baer, Logansport; his children, Heather Baer, Alisha Baer, and Angela (David) Klein all of Logansport; his grandchildren, Ashton, Kaidynz, Savanna, Elliot, Alexis, Atley and Trenton. David is also survived by his parents, Bob and Marilyn Baer of Logansport and his sisters, Vickie Berry and Connie Howard both of Logansport.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Larry Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery.