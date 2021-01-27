David Dwight Fouts, resident of Kokomo, Indiana, and founder of Fouts Tire, died peacefully at the age of 87 on January 25, 2021.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Susanne Fouts; their five children, Christopher Fouts (Karen), Jeffrey Fouts, Jennifer Skeels (David), Jill Fouts, and Janice Ramey (Todd); his sister, Marguerite Fouts Deardorff (Richard); his twelve grandchildren, Nathan Fouts (Bridget), Cooper Fouts (Brienna), Melissa Shortell (Brady), Meredith Fouts, Nicholas Fouts, Marshall Fouts, Avery Fouts, Reagan Fouts, Ellie Ramey, Jack Ramey, Amy Skeels, and Emma Skeels; and his 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lewis Fouts (Rosalie).

Dwight was born March 6, 1933, in Chili, Indiana, to David Lamont Fouts and Inez Marguerite Bowyer Fouts. He graduated from Roann High School, then attended Western Michigan University, where he graduated with honors and a degree in education and physical education. Dwight later attended Ball State University to earn his Indiana Teacher’s License.

He served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in the artillery division at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Later, he served as the post’s sports officer and as a field artillery officer. He later worked two summers at Culver Military Academy as an instructor. He then worked for Firestone Rubber Company for ten years. Dwight also founded his own business; he was the owner of Fouts Tire in Kokomo for 40 years and was a partial owner of other stores in Indiana, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Dwight married his high school sweetheart, (Mary) Susanne Baber, on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956, while he was on leave from Fort Jackson. They enjoyed traveling together, working in their garden, and attending Bible study.

In 2001, Susanne and Dwight bought the Stockdale Mill in Roann, Indiana. They and many volunteers worked on restoring the mill for several years. Now, there are tours given of the mill during the summer. Dwight loved the project and was very proud of it.

Dwight was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and was happiest surrounded by his family, especially if a game of euchre or a Purdue basketball or football game was involved. He will be remembered fondly for his tireless work ethic, big laugh, rambunctious sense of humor, and friendliness to all. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. in Kokomo. Graveside service will be held at 1pm, Thursday, at Roann Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Methodist Church in Kokomo, Indiana, or the Stockdale Mill in Roann, Indiana. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.