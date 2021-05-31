David De Los Santos, Jr., 64, of Kokomo, IN passed away on May 25, 2021. He was the son of David De Los Santos, Sr. and Maria Del Socorro (De Luna) Santos. David married Laura L. (Harshman) Santos who survives.
David was a veteran of the United States Marines.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery in Kokomo, IN with military rites at the cemetery. A memorial gathering will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.