David “Dave” Glen Cottingham, 75, Kokomo, passed away Friday September 24, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born in Kokomo on June 29, 1946, the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy (Cunningham) Cottingham. On October 8, 1966, he married Mary “Mag” Miller, and she preceded him in death on March 31, 2017.
Dave was a 1964 graduate of Kokomo High School. He started working at Kokomo Spring for more than 20 years, and later retired from Frito Lay. He was a good, Christian man who loved God. He loved wood working, fishing, and adored his dog, Dudley. Dave was a fun-loving man, with a good sense of humor. Everyone enjoyed his company because he always had a smile on his face.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Connie (Troy) Degraffenreid; grandchildren, Ashlyn Degraffenreid, Shea Degraffenreid; great-grandchild, Addison Degraffenreid, Laela Degraffenreid, Chevelle Degraffenreid; sister, Roxann (Glen) Edwards; brother-in-law, Maury St. Clair.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Dorothy Cottingham; wife, Mag Cottingham; brother, Jim Cottingham; and sister, Gerrie St. Clair.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 pm to 3 pm Thursday September 30, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm on Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.