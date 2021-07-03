David "Bryan" Taskey, 48, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 1, 2021. He was born on September 16, 1972 in Kokomo, IN the son of David Kent and Patricia Louise (McKay) Taskey.
Bryan graduated from Northwestern High School in 1991 and attended IUPUI Herron School of Art. He was self employed as a painter and subcontractor. Bryan enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and watching the Chicago Cubs play. Bryan was a hard working man who always had a side project going on at home. If you were lucky enough to call Bryan your friend, he was also your big brother, whether you already had one or not. Bryan was very protective of the people he loved and you always felt safe when he was around. Most of all, he truly loved his three children.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Dave and Patty Taskey of Kokomo; three children, Grace Maureen, Griffin Michael, Garret Mathew Taskey; brothers, Craig (Monica) Taskey of Kokomo; Grant (Ashlie) Taskey of Kokomo; nine nieces and nephews, Sofia, Mariana, Liliana, Oliver, David, Elliott, Lincoln, Lydia, and Juliet Taskey.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maureen and James Ludlow; Paul Taskey and Minnie (Taskey) Bassett; cousin, Richie Gray.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Valley of Grace, PO Box 177, Kokomo, IN 46903 in memory of Bryan Taskey. Online contributions at www.valleyofgrace.life. Share a memory online at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.