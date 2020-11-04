David Arredondo

David “Dave” Arredondo, 70, Kokomo, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1950 in Kokomo, Indiana to Isidro & Eloisa (Gonzales) Arredondo. He married Barbara Kay Arredondo on July 9, 1994 in Kokomo, and she survives.
David worked many different jobs throughout his lifetime. He worked for several years at South Bend Bailing and Bradberry Brothers Excavating, both in South Bend, Indiana. When he returned to Kokomo he worked at Tyson Foods in Logansport for 10 years. His most recent job was at New Life Church where he did light janitorial work.
David was also a member of New Life Church in Kokomo, IN where he was active in many different volunteer services such as Upward basketball and the food pantry. He loved spending time with his beloved wife Barbara, family and friends. David was always willing to lend a helping hand, no matter the hour. He enjoyed working on cars and various other small projects in his garage as well. His humor will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan. David cherished watching games with his daughter, Rachael.
David is also survived by daughter; Rachael Nicole Arredondo (Tarina, Elijah) son; David Kayne Arredondo, sister; Stella Payne, brother; Tony (Belinda) Arredondo, grandchildren; Phillip and Gabrielle Castillo, and several special nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents, daughters; Terry Liegh Castillo & Tammy Arredondo, brother; Luis Arredondo.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at New Life Church 1803 E. Vaile Ave, Kokomo, In 46901. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service directly after.
Donations can be made to New Life Church food pantry in David’s memory
Arrangements are being handled by Ellers Mortuary.