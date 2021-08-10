David Allen Simmons, age 60, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
David was born June 26, 1961, on Holloman Air Force Base in White Sands, New Mexico, to James William and Helen Teresa Simmons.
David graduated from Haworth High School in 1980 and from Ivy Tech in 1982. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1990, and was a Builder Second Class in the Sea Bees, and received an honorable discharge in 1995. David was a union bricklayer in the Central Indiana area. His hobbies included cooking, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
David was a member of the Gold Star Family, VFW, and local Bricklayers Union.
David is survived by his brothers James Simmons, and his wife Bernadette, Denver, CO; Steven Simmons, and his wife Michelle, Sammamish, WA; along with nieces and nephews that David really enjoyed being Uncle Dave to: HaLeigh, Addyson, and Kaden, TN; Cory and Jenny, Lafayette, IN; and Riley and Sawyer, Sammamish, WA.
David is preceded in death by his only son, PFC David Neil Simmons; his parents, Jim and Helen Simmons; and a brother, Patrick Simmons.
The family will hold a private memorial to honor David at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Simmons family.