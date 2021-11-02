David Allen Martin, 79, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:25 am on Tuesday October 26, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Howard County to the late Earl M. and Bessie P. (Thurston) Martin on January 3, 1942. On August 10, 1985, he married Renilda Timmermans, and she preceded him in death on December 22, 2014.
David graduated from Young America High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam as an Airborne Ranger. He worked for Eric’s Chevrolet and Lockhart Cadillac as a car salesman. He was a collector, he loved buying and selling antiques. He loved spending time with his family at the lake cottage. He enjoyed fishing, boating and attending the Madison Regatta.
David is survived by his son, Tony Sutton (Terri “Sis” Miller); stepdaughter, Lorraine Henson; grandson, Anthony Allen Sutton Jr.; nine great grandchildren; siblings, Janyth Brantley, Roger (Maryann) Martin, and Reggie (Lois) Martin; sister-in-law, Darlene Martin and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; brothers, Jack Martin, Gene Martin, and Steve Martin; and sister, Sharlyn Trine.
A funeral service celebrating David’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday November 1, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Kevin Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Greentown American Legion. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Donation’s may be made in David’s memory to the Parkinson’s foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.