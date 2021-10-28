David Allen Andrews, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 2:41 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Kokomo on May 31, 1940. He was the son of Alvis Ray Andrews and Dorothy Irene (Major) Andrews Sewell. On April 17, 1983, in Kokomo he married Taunya R. Swaim, and she survives.
David graduated from Kokomo High School and Indiana University. He served in the United States Army from 1958-1964 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired from the Kokomo Police Department in 1988 after 23 years and 2 months of service. He was a member of the David Foster Lodge #78 F.O.P., Howard Masonic Lodge #93, Scottish Rite (Indianapolis), Murat Shrine (Indianapolis), Murat Police Club (Indianapolis), Hillbillies Clan # 14 Outhouse #14, Kokomo VFW # 1152, IU Alumni Association, American Legion Post 6, and Honorable Kentucky Colonel. David was also a member and past President of the Kokomo Shrine Club and the IBN Saud Grotto.
Along with his wife, Taunya, David is survived by his children, Kimberly (Chris) McClellan and Janelle (Jeff) Love; son in law, Matt Bright; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Alvis and Dorothy; daughter, Nicole Bright; sister, Darlene Short and brother, Dennis Sewell.
A funeral service will be held on Friday October 29, 2021, beginning with a Masonic service at 1:00 pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Pastor Jason Double officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Kokomo Humane Society or the Judson Road Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.